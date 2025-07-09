Chicago woman, 4 teens attack CTA rider and use knife to rob victim, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman and four teenagers are facing charges after police say they robbed a passenger at knifepoint on a CTA Red Line train last month.
What we know:
The robbery happened around 1:40 a.m. on June 21 as the train was approaching the 69th Street station, police said.
CTA Red Line armed robbery suspects | CPD
According to investigators, the victim was approached by a group who physically assaulted her before pulling out a knife and using it to cut the straps of her backpack, taking it and its contents.
The offenders then got off the train at the 69th Street stop.
Dig deeper:
Police announced charges against 23-year-old Aaliyah Gist. She faces one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon. Her detention hearing was scheduled for July 2 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Aaliyah Gist | CPD
Four juveniles were also charged:
- A 14-year-old girl faces three felonies: armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery, and aggravated battery to a transit employee.
- A 14-year-old boy faces one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
- Two 15-year-old boys each face one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.