Chicago woman, 4 teens attack CTA rider and use knife to rob victim, police say

The Brief A woman and four juveniles were charged in connection with a June 21 armed robbery on the CTA Red Line. Police say the group used a knife to cut a victim’s backpack straps and steal belongings. The incident happened near the 69th Street station around 1:40 a.m.



A Chicago woman and four teenagers are facing charges after police say they robbed a passenger at knifepoint on a CTA Red Line train last month.

What we know:

The robbery happened around 1:40 a.m. on June 21 as the train was approaching the 69th Street station, police said.

CTA Red Line armed robbery suspects | CPD

According to investigators, the victim was approached by a group who physically assaulted her before pulling out a knife and using it to cut the straps of her backpack, taking it and its contents.

The offenders then got off the train at the 69th Street stop.

Dig deeper:

Police announced charges against 23-year-old Aaliyah Gist. She faces one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon. Her detention hearing was scheduled for July 2 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Aaliyah Gist | CPD

Four juveniles were also charged:

A 14-year-old girl faces three felonies: armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery, and aggravated battery to a transit employee.

A 14-year-old boy faces one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Two 15-year-old boys each face one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.