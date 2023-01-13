Chicago woman to receive $20M after being struck by CTA bus in 2019

The CTA will pay $20 million to a woman who was hit and had her leg crushed by a city bus.

The incident happened on Aug. 2, 2019.

The 59-year-old victim — identified as Diane Schachner — was crossing the street at Ontario and Fairbanks when she was hit and dragged under the bus for 27 feet.

She remained under the bus with her leg crushed for nearly 30 minutes until she was rescued by emergency crews who had to physically lift the bus off her.

The victim's attorneys say she has undergone multiple surgeries and suffers from PTSD.

"Diane’s life has been upended by this incident. While she has worked hard towards recovery, she will never regain anything close to her physical capabilities pre-injury," attorney Patrick A. Salvi said in a statement.

On Friday, the CTA approved a $20 million settlement for Schachner.