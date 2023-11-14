Chicago workers allege widespread workplace harassment; silence and inaction by employers

Workers at four Chicago businesses are standing against sexual harassment that they claim is being ignored at their workplaces.

At a rally Tuesday, workers talked about widespread workplace harassment and violence across low-wage industries.

The workers say sexual harassment and violence is happening silently throughout Chicago's manufacturing, warehousing, food service, janitorial, and restaurant employers.

"They decided to protect my harasser instead of me even though I suffered greatly from the ongoing harassment," one rally speaker said. "I'm sharing my story today to encourage anyone else being harassed and abused in the workplace to not stay silent."

Raise the Floor Alliance is representing these workers as part of a multi-industry campaign to end harassment.