Chicago YMCAs offer free guest passes for those looking to dodge the heat

Chicago metro YMCAs hope neighbors can take advantage of their 14 area air-conditioned locations as extreme heat pounds the area.

They offered free guest passes Thursday for anyone who wants to come in from the heat.

The swimming pool will be a popular place at the Irving Park YMCA.

Guests can swim laps or take a dip in the vintage pool or work out in comfort in the Bears Den fitness room.

Ron Anderson, Executive Director of the Irving Park YMCA, said he hopes guests will feel comfortable at the large Northwest Side facility and consider visiting again someday.

The second day of excessive heat can take a toll. The day started hot and humid making the routine commute a challenge.

One mother walking her kids to school made sure they all carried chilled water. The kids say they are eager to be at school where it is air-conditioned, and they said they will be happy when it doesn’t feel like 100 degrees in Chicago.