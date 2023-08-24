Chicago heat wave continues into Thursday

We had record heat yesterday with a record high and a record high minimum set. Our high reached 98 degrees, which broke the previous record of 97 set in 1947. Our low was 77, which beat the previous (high) minimum of 76 set in 1968.

Today will be much of the same with an excessive heat warning in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values are expected to reach 108-116 degrees this afternoon with sunny skies.

We have a cold front on the way this late afternoon and evening. There is a chance for strong-to-severe storms to pop up with the cold front, right now we have a marginal risk. Damaging wind and hail would be the biggest threat from any storm.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

A second cold front will move through late Friday, bringing a slight chance for storms. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with mostly sunny skies.