Chicago Zoological Society receives historic $40M donation for Brookfield Zoo

The Chicago Zoological Society has made an extraordinary announcement, revealing the largest single private donation in the 89-year history of the Brookfield Zoo.

The generous gift amounts to a staggering $40 million, marking a significant milestone for the institution.

The donation comes from a family with an extensive and enduring history of supporting the Brookfield Zoo. Remarkably, the family has chosen to remain anonymous, emphasizing their commitment to the zoo's mission rather than personal recognition.

The substantial financial contribution is earmarked to bolster a multitude of critical initiatives, with a primary focus on enhancing animal habitats and advancing various conservation programs.