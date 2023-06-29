Chicago zoos take action to protect animals from poor air quality

As the humans around the Chicago area continue to deal with unhealthy air quality from the Canadian wildfires, our local zoos are also taking action to protect animals.

FOX 32 touched base with both Brookfield and Lincoln Park zoos on Thursday about their animal care plans.

Lincoln Park Zoo says the animals that have outdoor habitats also have the choice to spend time indoors if they wish to do so, and that staff are monitoring all animals closely to make sure they're doing well.

The zoo has also shifted camp programming indoors as a result of the air quality.

"Like every day at the zoo, our animal care staff has been monitoring the animals to ensure their well-being," Brookfield Zoo said in a statement.

The air quality has had an impact on programming all around our region, but the good news is it seems to be improving as the day moves forward.