Chicagoans asked to conserve water ahead heavy rain

Heavy ran is expected in Chicago this weekend and doesn't show signs of stopping.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) of Greater Chicago is asking area residents to conserve water.

Water conservation ahead of additional rainfall can help reduce the amount of water in city sewers, according to the MWRD.

There are several ways to reduce water use. The MWRD suggests:

Delay showers and baths

Flush less frequently

Wait to run the dishwasher or washing machine

Intense rainfall over the summer led to flooded streets and an overwhelmed sewer system.

Sometimes the rain is so intense that the water doesn't make it to the deep tunnel systems and begins stacking up in the streets, an MWRD spokesperson told Fox 32 earlier this year.