Chicagoans celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early, while bar owners watch for overcrowding

The warm temps and surprise dyeing of the Chicago River had hundreds snapping selfies and enjoying the great green sight on Saturday.

Along Milwaukee Avenue, we found people dressed in green, enjoying beers and good vibes.

Inside Pint, extra security was on hand to make sure that customers were following the COVID-19 rules. Under current city guidelines, local bars have to operate at 50 percent of capacity, with no congregating, no dancing and face masks required while away from the table.

Over the next several days, investigators will be out making sure that restaurants and bars are following the rules.

Even with more people getting vaccinated, Chicago health officials are still urging residents to avoid large groups.