City officials encourage safe celebrations this St. Patrick's Day

It's another pandemic St. Patrick’s, as people kick off what would normally be a rather lively weekend.

Bars and restaurants across the city are still ready to celebrate, whatever that looks like.

But it all comes with a big warning for any potential rule-breakers.

"I’ll keep it small. Just a few close friends and good beer," said Maureen Kaiser who says she plans to celebrate this weekend.

This year, the city won’t see a green Chicago River or thousands participating in local Irish parades.

However, you can still celebrate safely.

Pint Bar along Milwaukee Avenue is all decked out.

Masks are being worn by wait staff, and a temperature check station can be found at the front door.

"We’re gonna have extra security, extra staff to make sure people aren’t walking around without a mask," said Lula Northam from Pint Bar.

Guidelines for local bars and restaurants this weekend include 50 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever is less.

There is no congregating and no dancing.

Additionally, face masks must be worn when away from your table.

Investigators will be issuing citations for businesses in violation.