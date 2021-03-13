4 more Chicago ZIP codes can now schedule vaccine appointments at United Center

Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the United Center vaccine site has expanded to an additional four ZIP codes on Chicago's South and West Sides.

"Equity drives all vaccine distribution in Chicago, and we want to ensure that residents from the communities that have been most disproportionately impacted by the pandemic have access to this lifesaving vaccine," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Since March 9, city officials say 75 percent of appointments scheduled at the United Center have gone to Black, Latinx and Asian residents

Blocks of appointments at the United Center have been set aside for targeted outreach to residents living in high-need ZIP codes.

These ZIP codes include neighborhoods such as Pilsen, Chatham, Auburn Gresham, West & East Garfield Park, Austin, South Shore and Humboldt Park.

Below is the list of ZIP codes (the ones that are bolded were added Saturday):

60608

60619

60620

60624

60644

60649

60651

60652

60653

Individuals living in one of the target ZIP codes can register for an appointment by calling 312-746-4835. There is an online registration platform that is being shared with people in these communities that includes a voucher code.

You must live in one of the ZIP codes above in order to register, otherwise your appointment will be cancelled.

"These are the areas where we’ve seen some of the highest rates of severe illness and death throughout the pandemic, and where access to the vaccine has been most challenging. So we had to act," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D.

Although appointment availability is limited, Chicago residents age 65+ can register for a vaccination appointment at the United Center by calling our multilingual call center at 312-746-4835, regardless of their home ZIP code.

This hotline is open Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Chicagoans can go to the Vaccine Finder on Chicago.gov/COVIDvax to find a provider or pharmacy offering the COVID-19 vaccine or visit Zocdoc.com/vaccine.

For those who are not Chicago residents, you can learn about other options for vaccination here:

For residents who live in Cook County, go to vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call 833-308-1988, Monday through Friday from 7am to 7pm.

For Illinois residents who live outside Cook County, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.