Chicagoans flock to see Beyoncé at Soldier Field

At a Beyoncé concert it’s more than just the lyrics. It’s also a gathering place for folks who love fashion.

"The outfits represent the Renaissance. It’s about diamonds and pearls and being who you are", one fan said.

Thousands of fans flocked to Soldier Field waiting on gates to open. Beyoncé lovers came from all over the country. There were long lines for souvenirs.

It’ the superstar’s first concert back in Chicago since 2018.

Ticket sales ranged from $200 to some seats reportedly being sold for $20,000 each.

The Renaissance album dropped last year with a few songs centered around inclusion.

Beyoncé took the stage around 9 p.m. Saturday. She will return to Solider Field Sunday before heading to Detroit next week on tour.