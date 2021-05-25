Chicagoans gather to remember George Floyd one year after his murder

George Floyd's death sparked a movement and mass change around the country, including in Chicago.

On May 25, 2020, then-police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes as the world watched. Chauvin was convicted of murder for it.

Floyd's death sparked outrage across the US and even the world. Hundreds of thousands of people came out, demanding a change and calling for people to acknowledge that Black lives matter.

Now, that fight is ongoing.

On Tuesday, the Floyd family met with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the White House. They are pushing for Congress to pass a police reform bill.

In Chicago on Tuesday, people gathered to remember Floyd. A prayer service, orchestrated by the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, was set to take place at the Thompson Center in the afternoon.

The event was meant to honor the life of Floyd and to call for police reform in America.

Earlier in the day, leaders with Rainbow Push Coalition met with Congressman Danny Davis to call for the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. They say it would bring about accountability, transparency and reform of qualified immunity.

The House has passed the act, the president is ready to sign it, but it is stalled in the Senate.

"All that we are seeking and asking for is that individuals be responsible for their professional behavior, and as long as you are doing that, you have nothing to fear," Davis said.