Chicagoans try to avoid being crowned the 'Worst Cooks in America'

Is the worst cook in America...right here in Chicago?

Two local contestants of Food Network's cooking competition 'Worst Cooks in America' are hoping to avoid that title -- as Old Town's Etherio Noon and Uptown's Sami White appear when the series returns for a new season this Sunday.

The two sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about why living in Chicago encourages them to cook less.

"I live in Chicago!" White said. "I have every single kind of food imaginable on my street. Not even somewhere where you have to get in your car and drive, not somewhere where you'd have to deliver."

Noon added "I'd rather pop in a pizza!"

Sami White and Etherio Noon can be seen in the new season of "Worst Cooks in America" when it premieres this Sunday on the Food Network.