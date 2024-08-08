Chicagoans weigh in on $3.4 billion redesign of DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Chicagoans got their chance to sound off on brand-new designs for the massive "Redefine DuSable Lake Shore Drive" project during a community meeting at Truman College.

The estimated $3.4 billion project would rebuild the 22 bridges and 12 junctions on the north drive from Grand to Hollywood.

"We as a city have to improve our aging infrastructure and also do shoreline protection for climate resiliency," said Commissioner Tom Carney, of the Chicago Dept. of Transportation.

The latest designs feature more green space, dedicated bus lanes on some exit ramps and a possible reduction in lanes north of Irving Park to reduce car traffic.

"Improved transit, better access to the lake, better park experience, making it safer," Carney said.

Chicago and Illinois transportation officials unveiled the final conceptual designs Thursday evening. Chicago residents got their chance to provide some feedback.

"The downtown is a disaster. Red light stopping, which is insane. So getting rid of Chicago Avenue interfaces where you have red lights that stop traffic, that's the biggest one, and the curve needs to get straightened out," said one resident.

Outside, a handful of state representatives and alderpeople joined bike and transit activists, some of whom are calling on the city and state to get rid of the drive altogether in favor of transit and green space.

At the very least, public officials should put the brakes on the project, said 49th Ward Alderwoman Maria Hadden.

"We know that we need to see active transportation prioritized and a plan for the future of DuSable Lake Shore Drive. We need to see bus rapid transit lines at minimum, at minimum," Hadden said.

Commissioner Carney said he wants shovels in the ground as soon as possible. The money will have to come from a mix of federal and state sources.