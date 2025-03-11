Chicagohenge 2025: Everything you need to know

The Brief Chicagohenge occurs twice a year, aligning the sun with Chicago’s east-west streets, creating a breathtaking view at sunrise and sunset. The event will be visible from March 20 to March 23, with peak viewing times during sunrise and sunset.



An extraordinary event marking the start of spring is set to light up Chicago next week, creating a must-see spectacle.

Chicagohenge, a natural phenomenon, happens twice a year—once to welcome spring and again to bid summer farewell.

Here’s what you need to know to catch this stunning sight.

What is Chicagohenge?

The backstory:

During the event, the sun perfectly aligned with Chicago's east-west streets, creating a stunning view for residents.

This alignment allows the sun to rise and set directly between the buildings, rather than being blocked by them.

When is Chicagohenge?

Timeline:

This year, you can catch it from March 20 to March 23 during sunrise or sunset:

Thursday, March 20 – Sunrise at 6:53 a.m. | Sunset at 7:03 p.m.

Friday, March 21 – Sunrise at 6:51 a.m. | Sunset at 7:04 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 – Sunrise at 6:50 a.m. | Sunset at 7:05 p.m.

What is an equinox?

Big picture view:

An equinox occurs when the Earth's equator aligns directly with the sun.

This happens twice a year: in March for the Spring Equinox and in September for the Fall Equinox.

During an equinox, both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres experience roughly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

The equinox also marks the official change of seasons.

Where are the best places to see Chicagohenge?

What we know:

The Adler Planetarium recommends heading to any of Chicago's east-west facing streets to view the phenomenon.

Photographer Barry Butler, who has shared his expertise with us before, suggests Randolph, Madison, and Chicago streets as some of the best spots to catch the event.