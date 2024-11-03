Chicagoland residents urged to conserve water ahead of heavy rainfall

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) urged residents to conserve water ahead of the expected heavy rainfall.

Reducing water usage can help prevent flooding and protect water quality.

The MWRD reccommended that Chicago area residents delay non-essential water use. Chicagoans were encouraged to postpone showers, baths, dishwashing, laundry and limit toilet flushes until after the storm.

The area was hit by scattered showers Sunday and heavy rainfall is expected to begin Monday with more wet weather Tuesday. After consecutive days of rain, there is less capacity for the MWRD to hold and treat the additional water.