Chicagoland veterans honored ahead of Veterans Day with heartfelt ceremony

In a heartwarming ceremony just ahead of Veterans Day, Chicagoland veterans were honored on Tuesday. Their humility and sense of duty were on full display as they accepted the recognition.

"I didn't do anything special, I didn't do anything great, but we did participate. We did what we were told, and we did an excellent job," shared one humble veteran.

These distinguished veterans, Andy Dziagwa, Judith Butler, Ralph Lawrence, and James Powers, collectively share over 80 years of dedicated service to our country. They now call "Roosevelt at Salt Creek" in Elmhurst their home.

Mayor Scott Levin led a touching tribute and pinning ceremony. The American Legion and students from York High School's Military History Club participated in a moving flag-raising event.

The veterans honored during this ceremony have served in various decades of wars, dating back as far as World War II, Vietnam, and Korea.