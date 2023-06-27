Chicago's air quality is worst in the world today due to smoke: index

Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires has settled in a thick, hazy blanket over the Chicago area Tuesday, leading to air quality warnings.

The World Air Quality Index said on Tuesday Chicago has the worst air quality of any city in the world.

The City of Chicago released a statement, saying it is monitoring the smoke and recommending residents consider wearing masks, limiting their time outside and moving activities indoor. They are also advising residents close windows and turn on an air purifier if you have one.

Those most impacted are people with breathing issues and pregnant women.

The EPA has categorized today's air quality in the Chicago area as "unhealthy."

The wildfire smoke reached its thickest point in Chicago around noon. The air quality has since been downgraded to "very unhealthy," meaning even people without respiratory problems or asthma have to be very cautious to limit their exposure outside.

There is only one level of air quality more dangerous than "very unhealthy" and that is "hazardous," which is the equivalent of smoking six cigarettes in a 24-hour period.

Visibility in the Chicago area, for the most part, is around 1-2 miles and looks like it may improve a little this afternoon.

Beaches in Evanston have been closed for the remainder of the day due to air quality issues, according to police.