Chicago's air traffic controllers feel impact of government shutdown

The Brief Air traffic controllers at O’Hare and other major airports are feeling the financial strain as the government shutdown enters its 14th day. Controllers are still required to work without full pay, receiving only partial paychecks as the shutdown continues. Union leaders warn the shutdown is worsening stress in an already understaffed system, though safety remains their top priority.



Day 14 of the government shutdown, and federal workers are feeling the effects in their paychecks.

Controllers at several major airports, including O'Hare, are warning of mounting stress if no deal is reached soon.

What we know:

Air traffic controllers are among the federal employees still required to show up for work — even though their paychecks have been frozen for the foreseeable future.

Between Terminals 2 and 3 at O'Hare, members of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) — a labor union — were handing out leaflets to explain why this matters.

On Tuesday, air traffic controllers received their first partial paycheck since the shutdown began. If nothing changes, on Oct. 28, their pay will be zero.

What they're saying:

NATCA’s Great Lakes Regional Vice President Drew MacQueen said the shutdown is adding turbulence to an already fragile and understaffed system.

"The system is already very fragile; we're about 3,800 controllers short," MacQueen said. "Like I said, the majority of controllers across the country, not just here in Chicago, are working six-day workweeks, 10-hour days. And again, this is just another unnecessary distraction on top of an already stressful job that they're doing day in and day out."

"I don't think a lot of people understand that air traffic controllers are federal jobs, and they are affected by the government shutdown, so that's why we're out here passing out leaflets to them," MacQueen added.

Despite the shutdown, NATCA members say it’s their job to make sure passengers don’t notice a difference — and that their top priority remains safety, both in the air and on the tarmac.