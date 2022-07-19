Chicago's Art Institute lions back on display downtown

The Art Institute Lions returned to their long-time home on Michigan Avenue Tuesday.

When a two-ton, 128-year-old piece of art dangles from a crane, you know the team responsible for this move was feeling the nerves. Especially when that art is a Chicago icon, being placed back on its pedestal outside the Art Institute.

"Watching them come down, making sure they were going to land just so, you're always wondering, are we there yet? And when it's finally down and you tell the crane operator we're done. This is great. We did it," said Rachel Sabino, Art Institute Director of Objects and Textiles Conservation.

Sabino and others at the museum can rest easy, as the lions once again prowl outside, after their summer adventure.

Five weeks ago, they were lifted, swung on to a truck and moved to the suburbs. Then, at the Conservation of Sculpture and Objects Studio in Forest Park, experts gave the lions a deep steam, laser cleaning and new wax coating to protect them from life in the big city.

"That's to kind of seal the surface and protect them from rainwater and pollution," said Sabino.

Visitors might notice the sculptures are not quite the same color as before.

"They look great. I miss the light green color but maybe they'll turn," said Gail Mrazek from the South Loop.

But conservations see a lot to like in this big cat glow-up.

"There was a lot of discussion about will they go back to bronze? Will they stay green? I think they're the perfect blend of both," said Sabino.

As soon as the lions returned, so did their legions of fans, because a visit to Chicago isn't complete without a lion selfie.

"The architecture here in Chicago is amazing enough but to have this kind of artwork here on display for the public to see is a real gift," said Shelley Detweiler, who's visiting Chicago for a conference.

A gift given to Chicago in 1894, now glistening like new along Michigan Avenue.