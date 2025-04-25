Chicago's Battle of the Badges charity event packs a punch of support for first responders

The Brief Chicago police and firefighters boxed for charity in the annual Battle of the Badges. Most fighters trained for months with no prior boxing experience. The event honored fallen heroes and raised funds for first responder support groups.



Chicago's first responders came out swinging on Friday night—all for a good cause!

Battle of the Badges highlights a heavyweight showdown between the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department.

About the Event:

Held at De La Salle Institute on the city’s South Side, the energy around the charity boxing competition was electric.

Most of the competitors do not have prior boxing experience but are sworn police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who volunteered and trained for the event over the last six months.

Despite the fierce competition, the event also highlights the bond between both departments.

What they're saying:

In one ring, under the lights, Chicago's 'finest' and 'bravest' traded in their uniforms on Friday for a chance to wear this year's ‘Battle of the Badges’ championship title belt.

"It's just grown over the years to where we're at now," said Alfonso Ortiz, president of Chicago’s Battle of the Badges.

The event, held each year, draws a passionate crowd to root for their brothers and sisters in blue and red.

"It just brings us together to let us unwind a little," said Pat Cleary, president of Chicago Firefighters Local 2.

Chicago’s Battle of the Badges was founded after 9/11 and is dedicated to raising funds to support Chicago firefighters, paramedics, and police officers through various organizations.

Ortiz says this year’s beneficiaries are Ignite the Spirit, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the Chicago Fire Department Gold Badge Society, Brotherhood for the Fallen, and the Widows and Children’s Fund.

"We're the rank and file, we’re out on the street every day sacrificing our life and putting our lives on the line for the great City of Chicago and the citizens," Ortiz said.

The series of bouts also honor fallen first responders.

"When something like this happens, you can really see the brotherhood in this room and you will see it and feel it today," Ortiz said.

Before attention was turned to the ring, there was a moment of silence for Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer, 54, who died in the line of duty on Wednesday.

"When one of our members dies, someone loses a husband or a wife, a father, brother, sister, so we’re here to raise money to help them out," Cleary said.

The charity competition is ‘packing a punch’ of support for those who put their lives on the line to protect us.

"It’s great for my nephew and for all the officers and firefighters, as well, to have all the community come together and do this event because they feel the support, and it’s just one time a year that they get to go out there and show us what they have," said Patty Valdez, whose nephew is a Chicago police officer.

What's next:

If you would like to learn more information about Chicago’s Battle of the Badges or to donate to the cause, click here.