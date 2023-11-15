Chicago's budget: Community group say future budgets should eliminate ShotSpotter, which costs millions

Progressive groups are celebrating some victories in Chicago's 2024 budget, highlighting their accomplishments and outlining their desires for upcoming budgets.

Their achievements include the reopening of two mental health centers, the expansion of the alternative crisis response program, and a significant investment in youth employment. Advocates of "Treatment not Trauma" view the budget as a positive initial step.

The budget directs trained mental health professionals and EMTs to respond to mental health crises instead of armed police. These advocates aim for the program's expansion city-wide.

Community groups emphasize that future budgets ought to eliminate "ShotSpotter," the gunshot detection technology costing the city millions annually. They argue that its constant surveillance adversely affects mental health.

The ShotSpotter contract is set to expire early next year.