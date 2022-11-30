Chicago's Christmas Ship to arrive at Navy Pier this Saturday

Chicago's Christmas Ship will arrive at Navy Pier Saturday and will be carrying 1,200 firs.

The tradition goes back quite a bit!

In the early part of the century, many ships brought Christmas trees from forests along Lake Michigan to Chicago.

The original Christmas Ship was the "Rouse Simmons," which was known to bring trees to Chicago's neediest in the early 1900s.

The trees at Navy Pier will be unloaded at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

There will be performances by local artists, and even tours of the ship.