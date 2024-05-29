Rare jewelry collection displayed at Chicago's Driehaus Museum

A new exhibit at Chicago’s Driehaus Museum features rare jewelry from the 17th century to the present, all from prominent collections.

"Chicago Collects: Jewelry in Perspective" incorporates objects from the Chicago History Museum, The Field Museum and the Lizzardo Museum of Lapidary Art.

"The exhibition covers about five centuries of creative exploration of jewelry and decorative arts," said Lisa Key the Driehaus Executive Director.

Key said pieces range from a pocket watch created for a Bavarian prince to a contemporary tea set created by Michael Graves, who’s perhaps best-known for designing products for Target.

More than two hundred pieces are on display, some of them never-before-seen objects from the Richard Driehaus collection.

Driehaus was a noted philanthropist from the world of finance who purchased the mansion built by The Nickerson family in 2002.

The Nickerson’s had moved into the home in 1883 during the Gilded Age. The mansion was the biggest private residence in the city at the time. And at $450,000 dollars, the most expensive.

Driehaus turned it into a museum and filled it with art. It now features several exhibits each year.

Chicago Collects will be at the Driehaus through Sept. 22.