Chicago’s early voters face long lines, extra security in final weekend push

As Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump reach the homestretch on the campaign trail, voters are turning out in big numbers ahead of time.

Early voting is only going to ramp up Saturday and Sunday, before one final surge on Monday.

At this rate, officials with the Chicago Board of Elections said lines might even be shorter on Election Day, depending on your polling place.

"This is where voters can expect to see some lines as they head into Election Day," said Max Bever, director of public information with the Chicago Board of Elections.

This weekend marks the final countdown, and for voters, there's a lot at stake. That's why ballots are long, and lines are even longer.

"It's two pages. People have a lot of judicial retention candidates," said Bever.

Bever estimates that, on average, it takes each voter about 15 to 20 minutes to complete their ballot.

"Voters do have the right not to be rushed, voters have the right to bring in their ‘cheat sheet,’ and voters have the right to take their time," said Bever.

That ‘cheat sheet’ is something early voter Paul Foster prepared before visiting the polls. While he doesn’t typically vote at the Supersite in the Loop, it was a convenient stop to make after work on Friday.

"I thought to have notes, so I can think about it beforehand, make my choices and be able to quickly go through and check things off," said Foster.

The Supersite at 191 N. Clark Street, which houses 72 voting machines, and the Election Board Offices at 69 W. Washington Street saw a Friday evening rush. So did the King Center on the South Side where ballot applications – the form people use to sign in – temporarily ran out. They have since been restocked, election officials reported.

Bever said the most voting popular sites are lakefront locations, sites on the North Side—including Merlo Library, the 43rd Ward, and the 46th Ward—and those easily accessible by public transit.

"These are very popular early voting sites and can sometimes see lines of upwards of two hours," Bever said.

His advice: Be prepared to wait… "or visit a different site that might be a little less crowded. It is a ‘Vote Anywhere’ program, so you can go to any of the 52 sites that are open across Chicago."

If you still have questions about where to vote, the Chicago Board of Elections' website can point you in the right direction. Find your polling place by clicking HERE.

Voters at the Supersite, on Friday, described a pleasant experience despite a line around the block.

"Very long line," said Sherry Josol, an early voter.

For Josol, that long line was worth the wait—as it always is. Having immigrated from the Philippines, it is a right that moves her to this day.

"I’m a naturalized citizen, U.S. citizen, so voting for me is very sacred," said Josol. "I’m proud about it."

Voters are permitted to bring a folding chair to use while waiting in line, according to officials.

Additionally, expect a law enforcement presence while voting. Leading up to this election, more than 400 ‘polling place investigators,’ who are retired or off-duty law enforcement agents, have been hired to assist with safety issues at polling sites.

Officials with the Chicago Board of Elections also encourage voters who experience any issues while voting or see something that doesn't seem right, to report those concerns.