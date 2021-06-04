Chicago's Father Pfleger to return to Saint Sabina on Sunday

Father Michael Pfleger will return to Saint Sabina Church on Sunday for the first time in five months.

The pastor has been away while the Chicago archdiocese investigated allegations of sexual abuse.

"I have appreciated all the love and support from my family in this faith community," Pfleger said in a statement. "I will continue to serve this faith community and the community at large as long as God allows me to. And know that I am back and am more energized for the ministry that lies ahead."

Roman Catholic Father Michael Pfleger poses in Saint Sabina Catholic Church in Chicago. (John Gress/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Pfleger was reinstated last month to his position of senior pastor by the parish after the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services determined the allegations to be unfounded.

He was accused in January of sexually abusing two brothers over 40 years ago when he began his work at Saint Sabina.

Standing-room-only attendance is expected at the 10 a.m. worship service.