Father Pfleger to be reinstated at St. Sabina Church after child sex abuse investigation

Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich announced Monday that Father Michael Pfleger will return to his post at St. Sabina Church after internal and external investigations into allegations of child sexual abuse.

Effective June 5, Pfleger will be reinstated to his position of senior pastor at the South Side church.

"In accordance with our policies for the protection of children and youth, the archdiocese Independent Review Board assisted by our Office of Child Abuse Investigation and Review and outside investigators conducted a thorough review of the allegations. The Review Board has concluded that there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations," Cupich wrote in a letter to parishioners.

Pfleger was accused in January of sexually abusing two brothers over 40 years ago when he began his work at St. Sabina.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has since said it found no evidence there was a current risk from Pfleger, although the archdiocese has emphasized the DCFS investigation did not look into the brothers’ claims. Since then, a third person came forward accusing the pastor of abusing him when he was 18 years old.

In a statement posted to the St. Sabina website in March, Pfleger’s lawyers said accusations against the longtime pastor are "wholly inconsistent with Father Pfleger’s character and the recollections of the thousands of young men and women who have known Father Pfleger for decades, including the accusers’ friends during the years that these alleged incidents purportedly occurred."

Pfleger is scheduled to address the media at 3 p.m. Monday.

The Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.