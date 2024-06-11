Chicago's Flub A Dub Chub's inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame

A North Side of Chicago staple was officially inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame Tuesday.

Flub A Dub Chub's located on North Broadway in Lake View East is known for its unique hot dog creations.

"The hot dog and hamburger emporium" serves things like "the Chihuahua," which is a bacon-wrapped hot dog with avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream. They also make a mean chili cheese hot dog and the signature Flub BLT hot dog.

Customers came out to support Flub A Dub Chub's induction. Vienna Beef and the founder of the Hall of Fame, Bob Schwartz, hosted the ceremony.

They are the 152nd member to be inducted into the Hall of Fame nationwide since the award was first issued in 2006.