Chicago's forecast includes days of above-average warmth, but there's rain ahead
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will stay warm for several more days, though there is some rain in the forecast mid-week.
The National Weather Service said a system will bring showers and gusty winds to the Chicago area on Tuesday evening, with more rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Otherwise, the days will be warm, with highs in the mid and upper 40s through Tuesday. Wednesday's high could be 50 degrees.
- Saturday High 48, Low 28
- Sunday High 47, Low 32
- Monday High 47, Low 32
- Tuesday High 49, Low 44
- Wednesday High 51, Low 38
- Thursday High 40, Low 20
- Friday High 27, Low 21