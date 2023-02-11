Chicago's forecast includes days of above-average warmth, but there's rain ahead

Chicago's weather will stay warm for several more days, though there is some rain in the forecast mid-week.

The National Weather Service said a system will bring showers and gusty winds to the Chicago area on Tuesday evening, with more rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Otherwise, the days will be warm, with highs in the mid and upper 40s through Tuesday. Wednesday's high could be 50 degrees.