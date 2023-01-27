Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video

Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video.

Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage.

Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently patrolling Chicago streets.

He was brought in, in 2016, to restore public trust following the release of the infamous Laquan McDonald shooting video.

Johnson says the actions of the Memphis officers involved violate law enforcement policies and standards altogether.

He says it overshadows the good work that police do every single day.

Current Chicago Police Supt. David Brown also shared his condolences and called for peace.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot had a similar statement, saying in part:

"Seeing a Black man murdered by the police will always spark feelings of outrage, pain, and despair."