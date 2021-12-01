Expand / Collapse search

Chicago's 'Get Behind the Vest' initiative celebrates new milestone

Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation announced it will continue the "Get Behind the Vest" initiative for the foreseeable future.

The program, which began seven years ago, set a goal to purchase 8,000 new bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers.

To date, it has provided 11,717 lifesaving vests, which are considered to be a part of an officer’s everyday uniform.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown credits the vests to saving the lives of 47 Chicago officers since the 1980s. Officer James Kurth survived a shooting in July. It was the first time he wore his new vest.

"I responded to an incident right outside the station and ran just a tad bit too far, at which time, I ended up getting hit in the vest on my left shoulder. I do believe it saved my life that day," Officer Kurth said.

The Chicago Police Department provides each officer with a vest at the beginning of their career. The equipment must be replaced every five years at the expense of the officers. A vest typically costs $500.