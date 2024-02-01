Chicago's Lincoln Park welcomes SPF: A new hub for Pickleball enthusiasts and community fun

A new indoor pickleball facility in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood is serving up a lot more than a place to play the fastest-growing sport in the US.

SPF, or Social Pickleball Fun, features eight indoor pickleball courts, an indoor turf with field games, corn hole, arcade games and a bar.

Co-founder Rich Green says he saw the space off of Clybourn Avenue that once housed Treasure Island Grocery Store and thought it would make a great community hub.

"We live right next to the facility, my family and I, and we wanted to activate the space in a way that would bring community together. And we just always thought the best activity to do that was around pickleball," said Green. "It’s an activity that appeals to all different demographics and people and they can just have a lot of fun."

All ages are welcome by reservation or for open play. Private events and birthday parties are welcome.

"We have coaches, we have paddles, we have balls. All we ask is that you come in athletic shoes," Green said.

Memberships are available, but not necessary. Although SPF has been open for less than one week, business has been brisk.

"The support from the community has been overwhelming," said Green. "It’s just been great to see how many people have embraced this facility in different ways, but largely around pickleball."