Chicago’s Loretto Hospital faces strain as funding gaps grow

The Brief Loretto Hospital on Chicago’s West Side, a safety-net facility serving all patients, is struggling with federal cuts and the ongoing government shutdown. Nearly 70% of its 13,000 annual patients rely on Medicaid, but Illinois ranks last in Medicaid reimbursement, straining operations and equipment maintenance. Hospital leaders warn they can’t continue filling funding gaps without state help and urge fair funding to protect jobs and maintain care for the West Side community.



Loretto Hospital on the city’s West Side is facing difficult decisions as federal funding cuts and the ongoing government shutdown threaten its ability to operate.

What we know:

As a safety-net hospital, Loretto serves everyone — insured or not. On Wednesday, hospital leaders led elected officials on a tour of the facility to show what those cuts could mean for patients.

Loretto treats about 13,000 patients each year, and nearly 70% rely on Medicaid. That’s a challenge in Illinois, which ranks last in the nation for Medicaid reimbursement.

Hospital leaders said that shortfall is straining daily operations, even affecting basic equipment repairs. The hospital’s president and CEO Tesa Anewishki said they can’t continue to bridge financial gaps without help from the state.

"We can't talk about changing disparities and eliminating services in the same conversation and so I talk a lot about Dr. Johnson and bringing the women's health service to the hospital. So we're thinking about more ways that we can attract more commercial payers to the hospital. That's how we fill it in. We don't want to talk. We want the elimination of services to be the last thing that we have to go to when we're talking about filling in funding gaps," Anewishki said.

What's next:

Loretto employs nearly 600 people and contributes about $200 million to the local economy.

Hospital leaders said sustaining that impact will require fair funding and a long-term plan to keep health care on the West Side alive.