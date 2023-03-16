Chicago's Medill Avenue to be rebuilt under infrastructure improvement plan
CHICAGO - Chicago Alderman Gil Villegas announced on Thursday improvements coming to the streets in his ward.
The City Council's infrastructure improvement plan is rebuilding Medill Avenue from Oak Park to Normandy.
Streets like Medill were built under the federal Works Progress Administration, which ended 80 years ago.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
"For those that don't know what a WPA street is, these are old streets that were given to us by the federal government. Unfortunately, the money didn't come to rehabilitate them so the City Council over the past couple of years passed a capital bill which includes funding for WPA streets," Villegas said.
Construction on Medill Avenue begins this month.