Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry unveils this year's Christmas exhibit

It's back and better than ever!

The Museum of Science and Industry has unveiled this year's Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibit.

It's a breathtaking display, featuring more than 60 Christmas trees — each highlighting a different country and unique culture from around the world.

The centerpiece is a sparkling, four-story grand tree in the museum's rotunda.

New this year is the "12 Days of Brickmas' for the Lego lovers.

The holiday exhibit is included with museum entry.

The trees are up through Jan. 8, and the Lego exhibit will run through Jan. 16.