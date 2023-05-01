Chicago's Navy Pier voted best fireworks in America

Chicago's Navy Pier has been voted the best place to see fireworks in the nation, according to a new USA Today readers' choice contest.

The announcement was made on Monday after a panel of experts, which included editors from USA TODAY, travel website 10Best.com, and more, chose the winners of the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Award.

Marilynn Gardner, Navy Pier's President and CEO, acknowledged the millions of voters who chose the venue. Gardner added that the fireworks were a reflection of the unique spirit of Navy Pier and its community.

"Navy Pier’s beloved fireworks are an invitation we send soaring into the sky, and we’re thrilled that millions of guests from across the street and around the globe have forwarded this colorful invite to the rest of the country by voting Navy Pier to the top of the USA Today poll," said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner.

Fireworks go off over Navy Pier on Saturday, July 4, 2015, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The award-winning company Pyrotecnico produces the fireworks displays. President and CEO Stephen Vitale expressed his pleasure in Navy Pier being recognized as the best place to see fireworks in the country.

"Our family carried our love for fireworks displays to American families in the early 1900s. To be recognized in partnership with Navy Pier as the best place to see fireworks in the nation is an incredible honor, and we love entertaining the residents and visitors of Chicago," Vitale said in a statement.

Navy Pier's free fireworks display will return this year and will run every Wednesday and Saturday from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The venue launched the public fireworks show in 1995, and it has since grown into a dazzling display of music, sound, and lights.

The full list of nominees and rankings are available here.