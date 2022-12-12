Chicago's new casino to be topic of conversation at City Hall Monday

Chicago's new casino is going to be the topic of conversation at City Hall Monday.

There is a Planning Commission Hearing on the proposed Bally's Casino in River West. The plan is likely to pass in the commission.

Then, it will go to the full City Council.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The final step is approval from the Illinois Gaming Commission.

The casino is not expected to open until 2026.

In the meantime, Bally's hopes to open a temporary casino at the historic Medinah Temple downtown.

The location is set to open before next June.