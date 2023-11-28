Chicago's Northwest Side holds winter coat drive to support migrants in need

Cars are lining up on Chicago's Northwest Side to donate warm winter coats and other clothing items to migrants in need.

The coat drive is being held at the Irish American Heritage Center, located at 4626 North Knox Avenue, until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

New and gently-used donations in all sizes are being accepted on this Giving Tuesday. That includes hats, scarves, gloves, jackets and winter boots - items that are badly needed by asylum seekers who have never experienced Chicago's frigid temperatures.

The organization's executive director, Meg Buchanan, said she feels it is her duty to give back.

"You can't put it strongly enough how much this means to them," Buchanan said. "They're sleeping on the sidewalk. Anything that you can give to these people, these folks, has got to be just so meaningful. And you know, it's our Irish heritage, so many Irish immigrants made their home here in Chicago and Chicago has been so good to us. This is a way to welcome the next wave."

If you have items you'd like to donate, the drive runs until 7 p.m. Tuesday night. When you arrive, enter through the south parking lot.