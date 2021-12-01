Chicago's overnight parking ban goes into effect and people are not happy

Chicago's winter snow parking restrictions went into effect Wednesday morning.

The parking ban covers more than 100 miles of city streets — threatening drivers with towing and a minimum fine of $235.

Restrictions are enforced regardless of snow from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., and last from Dec. 1 to April 1, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

People who ignore the posted tow zone face a minimum $150 towing fee in addition to a $60 ticket and an initial $25 daily storage fee. Towed vehicles are taken to pounds at 10301 S. Doty Avenue or 701 N. Sacramento Boulevard.

On Wednesday morning, one driver picking up his towed car at the Sacramento lot was clearly frustrated with the ban.

"I don't like the fact that I'm from out of f****** town and you sit up here and tow my car because I'm sitting up here kicking it with family to get f****** money," he said. "It's not f****** cool. It's not right. It's not even December 1st yet but you sit up here and tow my car so now I got to sit up here and give Lightfoot, the mayor, the state of Chicago 200 f****** dollars to get my car back. You're f****** wrong for that."

The bans were implemented after traffic came to a standstill during major snowstorms in 1967 and 1979. The city says the parking ban on "critical roadways" ensures that plows and salt trucks can quickly respond to winter storms.

The city said drivers can avoid violations by checking street signage. A complete map of impacted streets can be found on the city’s website.

A separate, snow-related parking ban exists on 500 miles of other roads when there’s 2 inches of snow — regardless of the season.