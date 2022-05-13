Chicago's Pfleger to receive honorary doctorate degree from Governors State University

St. Sabina's Father Michael Pfleger is being honored at this weekend's Governors State University graduation.

The activist and social justice champion will be presented with an honorary doctorate degree.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The presentation comes on Pfleger's 47th anniversary of becoming an ordained priest in the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Advertisement

GSU President Cheryl Green says Pfleger was chosen to receive an honorary doctorate for his uncompromising commitment to social justice, a core value of the university's.