Chicago's police oversight agency celebrates 5 years of service
CHICAGO - The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) celebrated five years of service Friday.
The oversight agency oversees Chicago police accountability by conducting thorough investigations, providing transparency and building trust with the community.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
City Council moved to replace IPRA and create COPA after video was released showing Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting and killing Laquan McDonald.
COPA has released findings on 528 incidents dating back to 2011.