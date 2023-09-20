Chicago's police oversight agency fails to find evidence in alleged officer-migrant relationship
CHICAGO - An allegation of an inappropriate relationship between a Chicago police officer and a migrant rocked the city over the summer.
However, Chicago's police oversight committee said it continues to find no evidence.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has been investigating the claim for two months.
In an update, they say they still don't have "sufficient information" to make a recommendation to hold any officer accountable.
They say the investigation remains ongoing.