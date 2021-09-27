Chicago's Pride Fest kicks off Friday

Chicago is getting ready to show its pride.

Pride Fest is returning to the North Side this weekend after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The North Halsted Business Alliance is organizing the event, with COVID cautions in mind.

"We’ve arranged for testing for people that's gonna be going on at the Center on Halsted ... that's going on from Wednesday through Sunday. In addition, at the entry points to the festival, we're gonna be having testing booths there as well. And if you do come to the festival and you're not vaccinated, we're gonna be having vaccines available on site for you," said Mark Liberson, Vice President of the North Halsted Business Alliance.

Pride Fest runs Friday through Saturday.

