Chicago's Shedd Aquarium to install 35-foot-long aquarium tunnel to make patrons feel like their under water

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium released a major announcement ahead of its 100th birthday.

The Aquarium is calling it a centennial commitment — a $500-million transformation to be finished by 2030.

It includes some major renovations, and a renewed effort for research and community outreach.

Part of the blueprint includes a 35-foot-long aquarium tunnel meant to make you feel like you're under the sea.