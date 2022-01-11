Expand / Collapse search

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium to install 35-foot-long aquarium tunnel to make patrons feel like their under water

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium announces major renovations

The Shedd Aquarium made a major announcement ahead of its 100th birthday.

CHICAGO - Chicago's Shedd Aquarium released a major announcement ahead of its 100th birthday.

The Aquarium is calling it a centennial commitment — a $500-million transformation to be finished by 2030.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

It includes some major renovations, and a renewed effort for research and community outreach. 

Part of the blueprint includes a 35-foot-long aquarium tunnel meant to make you feel like you're under the sea.