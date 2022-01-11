Chicago's Shedd Aquarium to install 35-foot-long aquarium tunnel to make patrons feel like their under water
CHICAGO - Chicago's Shedd Aquarium released a major announcement ahead of its 100th birthday.
The Aquarium is calling it a centennial commitment — a $500-million transformation to be finished by 2030.
It includes some major renovations, and a renewed effort for research and community outreach.
Part of the blueprint includes a 35-foot-long aquarium tunnel meant to make you feel like you're under the sea.