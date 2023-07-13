Chicago's southwest suburbs see massive damage after tornado rips through the area

Tornadoes that ripped through the Chicago area Wednesday night caused damage to many houses, buildings and vehicles.

Some of the worst damage from the severe weather could be seen in Indian Head Park.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado struck the area Wednesday night. An EF1 has maximum winds of about 110 miles per hour.

It started in Burr Ridge and tore through Indiana Head Park, Countryside and all the way to Stickney.

The storm uprooted trees in Burr Ridge near 73rd and Wolf, snapping them and sending them into neighbors' yards and on top of some homes.

Those that live there say they did hear sirens, and their phones did go off, but it all happened so fast.

"I've never seen a funnel, it was dark gray and spinning slowly, and it picked up speed, and it was coming toward this way," said resident Alexandra Markgraf. "I live off County Line Road so on our end, it didn't, you couldn't hear anything, but what my father described, it was like something got hit, and it was like an electrical shock."

Those on the other side of Wolf Road said the power went off when the storm blew through and came back on overnight sometime after midnight.

Still, everyone is in agreement that this could've been worse and is happy that no one was injured.