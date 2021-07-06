Chicago's 'Taste of the West Side' to return this Saturday

Chicago's "Taste of the West Side" is returning this upcoming weekend to highlight healthy food, food businesses, food entrepreneurs and locally-grown produce.

Instead of a festival in Grant Park this year, Taste of Chicago is bringing back "To-Go" with free music, dance, and food events across the city that will showcase about 40 participating eateries and support Chicago's restaurant business.

Taste of the West Side will have live performances from local artists like the West Side jazz group 'The Saxcapade,' artists from Chicago Band Roster, and a live cooking demonstration.

Over 25 food and artisan businesses will be present at Taste of the West Side.

The event takes place Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Hatchery Plaza at 135 North Kedzie Avenue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Visitors to the event must wear masks. Also, there will be access to hand sanitizer and handwashing stations.

Advertisement

For more details, visit TasteofChicago.us.