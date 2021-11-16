Chicago's top doc urges unvaccinated to not travel for Thanksgiving

Chicago’s top doctor is urging unvaccinated people not to travel for Thanksgiving, especially if their destination is in the Midwest.

Dr. Allison Arwady says the upper Midwest has some of the worst COVID-19 rates in the nation, due in part to colder weather and people moving activities indoors.

Arwady says large family gatherings will only make the situation worse.

When asked about city and county mask mandates, she had this to say.

Doctor Arwady says the Chicago Public Schools "Vaccine Awareness Day" was a big success with 8,300 kids getting their shots.

The 20,000 total shots given out that day were the most doses administered in a single day since mid-May.