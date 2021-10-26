Chicago's top doctor encourages parents to get kids vaccinated

Chicago's top doctor is encouraging parents to get their kids ready for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Allison Arwady said unvaccinated kids ages 15 to 17 are seven times more likely to get COVID than those who got the shot.

She said unvaccinated 12 to 14 year olds are 10 times more likely to get COVID-19 than their vaccinated peers.

Arwady also squashed rumors about people dying from the vaccine.

"Zero Chicago residents have died as a direct result of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine," Arwady said. "We've talked to the medical examiner about this, we've looked at this at CDPH. I can't emphasize enough the difference between these numbers."

The Chicago Travel Order was also updated on Tuesday. Four states were moved back to the yellow list including Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland and Mississippi.

That means travel is not recommended to those states unless it's essential.