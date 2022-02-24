Chicago's Ukrainian community rallies against Russia's war with their homeland

Residents of Chicago’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood are condemning Russia’s invasion of their homeland and calling for an immediate end to it.

A rally took place Thursday afternoon at Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church.

People were seen carrying Ukrainian flags and signs. They gathered on the steps of the church and even spilled into the nearby streets.

Those in attendance expressed both heartbreak and anger, as so many people of Ukrainian descent in Chicago still have family overseas.

They are calling for sanctions harsher than what President Joe Biden announced earlier in the day that would severely impact Russia’s economy.

"President Biden promised hard-hitting sanctions. He said, ‘Cross the red line, Putin, and we will make you pay.’ How much more Ukrainian blood has to be shed to make them pay? Now is the time, unleash the sanctions, stop the war. Stop Russia’s economy. Today, there must be action by the United Nations," said Pavlo Bandriwsky, Vice President of Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Illinois Division.

On Thursday night, two vigils will take place. The first is at 6 p.m. at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral and then a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception in Palatine.